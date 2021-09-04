Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 734,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $10.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 97,169 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

