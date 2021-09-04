Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 734,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $10.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
