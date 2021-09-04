Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director Sells $85,447.44 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.