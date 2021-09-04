John T. Ryan III Sells 800 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $162.16 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

