Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells $77,197.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $836.76 million, a PE ratio of 603.26, a P/E/G ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.