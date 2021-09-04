Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Sells $77,197.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $836.76 million, a PE ratio of 603.26, a P/E/G ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surmodics Company Profile
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
