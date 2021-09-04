$0.14 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 651,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,634,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 300,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

