PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.73 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

