PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

