PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,147 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

