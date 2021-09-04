PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.79 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

