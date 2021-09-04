PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $147.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.