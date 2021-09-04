Capital Analysts LLC Invests $35,000 in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.