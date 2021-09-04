Capital Analysts LLC Invests $35,000 in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02.

