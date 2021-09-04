US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $263.22 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

