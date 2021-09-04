US Bancorp DE Buys 2,185 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

