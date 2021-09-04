Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Several analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

