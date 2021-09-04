Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

