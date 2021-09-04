Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

