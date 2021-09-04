Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

