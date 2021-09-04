DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.