Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after buying an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after buying an additional 332,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

