Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLAN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.