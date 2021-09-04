DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

BURL stock opened at $297.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

