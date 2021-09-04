258,256 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,256 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 460,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 450,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.80 million, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

