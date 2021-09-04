LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

