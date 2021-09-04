Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.67

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 29866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Relx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.