Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $496.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

