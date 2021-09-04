Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 19.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

