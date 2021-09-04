Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells $186,609.36 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

