Keith Breinlinger Sells 4,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,726 shares in the company, valued at $904,783.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00.

BLI opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.