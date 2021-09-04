Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62.

On Friday, June 25th, Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $26.68 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

