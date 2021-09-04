Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $159,348.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

