Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $317,692.08 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $317,692.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $39.73 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

