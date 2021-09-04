Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $165.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $193.65.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

