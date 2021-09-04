Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $310.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.02 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average of $302.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.