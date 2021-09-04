Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 553 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $255.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

