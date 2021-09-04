Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $280,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,062.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $416.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,000 shares of company stock worth $102,632,000 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.