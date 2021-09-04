Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.