Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $193.71 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.