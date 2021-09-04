Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

