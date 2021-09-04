Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.00

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 182373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

