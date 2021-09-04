Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,684 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

SRC stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.