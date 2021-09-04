Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $341,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2,195.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,862,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $185.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.