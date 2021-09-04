Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.30 Million Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

