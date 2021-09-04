Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.70

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.70 and last traded at $183.63, with a volume of 3357508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 209.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

