Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 4.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $25.55. 944,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,034,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 234,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

