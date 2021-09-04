POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 7.7% Higher

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 1,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

PNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

