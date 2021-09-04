Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.27. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

