LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 739,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 654,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at $490,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

