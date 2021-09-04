Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

