Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $196.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.