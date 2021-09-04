Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $218,000.
In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
